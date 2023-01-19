Missouri State wins in OT against Drake

(KYTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 16 points and Alston Mason had four in the overtime as Missouri State beat Drake 65-62 on Wednesday night.

Trimble also contributed five rebounds for the Bears (10-9, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Donovan Clay scored 16 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six assists. Mason was 4 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Tucker DeVries led the way for the Bulldogs (14-6, 5-4) with 26 points. Darnell Brodie added 13 points and two blocks for Drake. Roman Penn also had seven points and seven rebounds.

