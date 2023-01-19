Nixa Police Department warns of potential scam selling merchandise with patch on it

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department warns of a potential scam selling shirts, hoodies, and more with its patch on it.

In a Facebook post, the department says it is not affiliated with this website, and if you order anything, it may not ship to you.

Police said they could not confirm if this was a scam. They don’t know any victims as of yet. Sgt. Shawn Clark with the Nixa Police Department said he is not sure when the sales from the odd website popped up.

“To my knowledge, we know nothing about them,” said Sgt. Clark.

If you visit the website, the front page is blank. But there is a number listed. KY3 called multiple times and got this message, ”No support agents are currently available to take your call. Please call back later.”

The number would hang up after a few seconds. The website has other nationwide police merchandise on its site.

Sgt. Clark says for merchandise, they only work with one organization. The nonprofit is called the Nixa Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni.

”They’ve received direct permission from the chief of police to do so,” said Sgt. Clark.

Its president Sarah Bader said the group volunteers, cooks meals, organizes events, and makes merchandise, all to help Nixa Police Officers.

”It’s very community-oriented,” said Bader.

Bader said when you donate to the organization, they work with the Nixa Police Department to find out what they need.

”What can we do for you? But it’s kind of outside the box,” said Bader. “We want to do more for you, more than just bringing doughnuts every once in a while.”

A solution? Making t-shirts, bracelets, hats, flags, and more to help the police.

”They’re wanting to give back to the police department, and we are an official way that they can do that,” said Bader.

Bader wants to be clear, they are not a part of the fishy website. The organization just wants to help Nixa’s Police Officers in any way they can.

”Nixa specifically has great support for our police department,” said Bader.

Sgt. Clark said the community’s support is amazing.

”The support that we receive it’s unmatched anywhere else,” said Sgt. Clark. “It’s great, the community that we are able to work in and serve.”

If you want to see what new fundraiser the Nixa Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni has, go to its Facebook page.

For donations or to see what products they have available, email this address: nixacpaa@gmail.com

