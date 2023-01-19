Foods that may be in short supply in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 was a challenging year for supply chains, it was an expensive year for producers and it was a poor yield year for growers. As a result, there may be shortages of some items in stores throughout this year.

Russia and Ukraine account for 20% of global cereal grain production. With the war, their production is down and it’s affecting a number of countries, including the U.S. that rely on that grain for bread. Oils like olive, sunflower and palm are also impacted by the war in Ukraine, and shortages elsewhere.

Canned foods, pet food and beer may be in short supply due to a widespread aluminum shortage.

Lettuce crops and orange groves were affected by plant viruses. One major producer of lettuce lost 80% of their crop in 2022. Orange supplies have also been affected by hurricanes in Florida.

Beef prices went up last year, due in part to a severe drought and bad weather in Texas that caused ranchers to sell off many of their cattle.

Champagne will be in short supply in 2023, not just because of the drought, but because demand has rebounded from the pandemic faster that producers can create the bubbly beverage.

Butter, corn, tomatoes and eggs are also on the list of potential shortages, as well as baby formula.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.