Sparta woman commits suicide after speaking out against her abuser

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Sparta woman’s death is raising questions about cyberbullying.

“She was a light in everybody’s life,” said Darrell Gunter.

Bright and beautiful, 27-year-old Trista Gunter was hiding a dark secret.

“She was in mental decline and she felt completely hopeless,” he said.

He says his daughter was a victim of domestic violence and recently had enough. Trista Gunter posted this picture of the injuries he says she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Elijah Nelson. He is currently in the Douglas County Jail for violating his probation.

“Her bravery in doing that, I think she knew, with the way things were closing in, that she needed to put that out there so her story would get told. I can say I’m very proud of her for it,” said Darrell Gunter.

He says his daughter continued to suffer not only at the hands of Nelson but many of his online supporters. He says Trista Gunter was bullied for speaking out and committed suicide.

“He didn’t shoot her. But he, and everyone that bullied her, may have well had their finger on the trigger,” explained Gunter.

Authorities are investigating claims of cyberbullying in her death.

“We pulled all of the records from our office, any outgoing calls that Elijah may have made, any correspondence he may have made outside the facility, we’ve pulled all that. We’re going to go through all that and see if there’s anything in there that may have been targeted. We are working on it from that aspect of it,” said Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase.

In addition to the probation violation case in Christian County, which, according to the prosecutor, will be reviewed, Nelson is facing charges in Douglas County for the assault.

“One of the myriads of training that we do in relation to domestic violence is the idea of victim-centered and evidence-centered prosecution. We’ll be utilizing the tools of evidence-centered prosecution because obviously, we will not have the testimony of the victim. We can have the evidence speak for itself,” said Douglas County Prosecutor Matt Weatherman.

Darrell Gunter says it’s all he can hope for.

“I’ll spend the rest of my life if I have to but we will get justice one way or another,” he said.

We reached out to Elijah Nelson’s attorney but have not heard back.

If you are a victim of domestic violence there’s help available 24 hours a day by calling 988. That’s the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This hotline is for anyone in emotional distress.

