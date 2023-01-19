Springfield Councilman Ollis decides against running in April election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After serving on Springfield’s City Council for the past six years, Richard Ollis won’t be running for re-election this spring.

The council appointed him to General Seat D in 2017 after incumbent Ken McClure was elected mayor. Ollis would go on to win an election for the seat in 2019.

He says he focused on public safety and economic development during his tenure. And he says he is pleased with the progress the community has made in those areas. Councilman Ollis says he has three closing thoughts.

“One, it’s been a pleasure to serve. Two, we have a great community. And three, I think the best times are ahead,” said Councilman Ollis. “We’ve got some very positive things that are developing. If we’ll frankly get out of our own way, sometimes those things are going to catapult us forward.”

Councilman Ollis says one of the reasons he’s stepping aside is to devote more time to Restore SGF. The organization promotes home ownership and the revitalization of historic properties in Springfield neighborhoods.

Bruce Adibi-Yezdi and Derek Lee will faceoff to fill General Seat D this April.

