Springfield Police Department asks you to register your security cameras to help officers fight crime

The Springfield Police department is asking for your help in solving future crimes.
The Springfield Police department is asking for your help in solving future crimes.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police department asks for your help solving crimes.

The SPD Camera Location Program connects the community and officers to fight crime in your neighborhood. Police say video is one of the best ways to identify and convict criminals, and you can help by registering your door cam with the Springfield Police department. By doing this, officers will know who to contact to request footage if a crime has occurred. That information is stored in a database so officers can quickly request footage from the home or business owner. The program does not allow officers to “tap in” to your door cam and use it for surveillance.

“As a police department, do not have access to any of your cameras,” said Lt. Tonya Price. “Basically, it is just a database to let us know where the cameras are, and if we do need to contact somebody, we reach out to the homeowner or the business, and they can give us access or bring the footage to us to let us see if it’s beneficial.”

Should the devices have the potential to be helpful in the investigation, officers will know where the cameras are located and can contact the home or business owner to request the footage. Property owners are not forced to give officers any footage, but participation could help solve various criminal cases.

“We’ve had we’ve had shootings, we’ve had drive-bys, different things like that where we will capture a car driving by, and maybe we didn’t even know they drove down that street, but then somebody sees it in the neighborhood, and that will help us connect it to that shooting,” said Price. “So it could be shots fired could be an accident that occurred or leaving the scene of an accident. It just helps in all, all variety of cases.”

If you want to register your camera online, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANTED: 5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
WANTED: 5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Weather Moving In
Lakesha Hicks, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with felony property damage

Latest News

Grocery shelves may start to run dry.
Foods that may be in short supply in 2023
Arkansas' Kamani Johnson, left, pulls Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, to the court during the...
Missouri rallies to down No. 25 Arkansas
Trista Gunter
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her abuser
Missouri State wins in OT against Drake