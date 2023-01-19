Taco Bell is bringing back another fan-favorite for a limited time

Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.
Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taco Bell is bringing back another fan-favorite: crispy chicken wings.

The bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning will be on the menu for a limited time only at participating locations.

You can get the chicken wings as a standalone item for about $7 or included in Taco Bell’s Ultimate GameDay Box.

The box is loaded with one Mexican pizza, four crunchy tacos and eight wings with dipping sauce for $22. It’s available Jan. 26 – Feb. 9.

“The Ultimate GameDay Box allows Taco Bell to compete in a space that’s been traditionally reserved for pizza and wings, in a way only this brand can,” brand officer Sean Tresvant said.

Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

WANTED: 5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
WANTED: 5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Gusty winds will push the wind chill into the 20s much of the morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Back to wind and cold today
Trista Gunter
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her abuser

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether...
US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal
Treatments like chemotherapy can cause changes to fertility that are temporary or permanent....
Woman has twins after losing ovaries from cancer
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern at the State Department in...
New program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in US