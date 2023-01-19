Taste of the Ozarks: Strawberry Coconut Overnight Oats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a healthy alternative for breakfast.

Strawberry Coconut Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

1 can of coconut milk

2 Tbsp Date Syrup (or other sweeteners)

1 ½ cup instant oats

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp vanilla

3 tbsp coconut shavings or chips

½ cup frozen sliced strawberries

Combine oats and chia and stir. Portion into three jars. In a medium bowl, combine coconut milk, sweetener, and vanilla, and stir. Portion 1/3 of the mixture into each jar and stir once to ensure the liquid makes it to oats and the bottom of each jar. Top each jar of oats with frozen strawberries and refrigerate overnight. Top with coconut shavings and serve.

The recipe serves four.

