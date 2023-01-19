Truck leaks sodium hydroxide at a rest area in Phelps County

NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources responded to a truck leaking sodium hydroxide at a rest area in Phelps County.

Doolittle Fire Protection District firefighters and the Rolla City Fire Hazmat Team contained the leak at the rest area along the westbound lanes. Emergency crews say the substance did not leak into the soil, containing it to the asphalt.

Firefighters initially evacuated the area near the truck.

