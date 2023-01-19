On Your Side: Did you get this text about a Greene and Christian County survey?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Several say they’ve received a text recently asking to take a Greene or Christian County survey. Is it legit?

Probably.

That’s the short answer.

It reads: Could you share your thoughts in this three-minute Greene County survey? There’s a survey monkey link. The Christian County version says the same thing. County workers tell On Your Side they did not send out the text.

It’s a political survey. You’ll be asked about elections.

“There are legitimate reasons why a business or organization would want you to take a survey. They may ask you for things like your zip code, but when they start asking for sensitive information like your social security card or credit card information get out of that survey immediately,” said Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau.

You’re on a list if you’ve donated to a political campaign or nonprofit or even signed up for rewards or discounts at a business. Depending on confidentiality clauses -- your info might be shared.

Be wary of questions that don’t match the topic, typos, and bad grammar.

