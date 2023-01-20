CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station

Investigators believe the same woman is behind three burglaries at the Fast N Friendly on West Sunshine.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the businesses boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.

The video then shows her go behind the counter where she steals cartons of Marlboro Black cigarettes and an entire case of lottery scratchers. Detectives estimate the value of the stolen cigarettes and scratchers to exceed $6,300. Greene County deputy Paige Rippee describes the woman as having shoulder-length, light brown or dark-blonde hair. She also has a large tattoo in the middle of her lower back.

The first burglary and theft happened on October 14, 2022. The second burglary happened on December 4, 2022. Investigators say the thief takes the same items each time, but the quantities get larger with each crime. If you recognize the woman or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

