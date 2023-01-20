Chiefs, Bills fans have purchased more than 50k tickets for potential matchup

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco...
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Before their AFC Divisional games have even kicked off, Chiefs and Bills season ticket holders are preparing for next weekend.

The NFL announced Friday morning the fanbases have combined for more than 50,000 tickets sold for the neutral AFC Championship Game, should Kansas City and Buffalo advance. The plan allows fans to sit on their team’s side of the field.

The NFL decided the potential matchup would take place on Jan. 29 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.

If the AFC Championship Game is not held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, meaning any other matchup besides Chiefs-Bills, tickets purchased as part of the presale for Atlanta would automatically be refunded in full to the original method of payment.

NFL clubs came up with a resolution that resulted in the neutral-site playoff game in the event that two teams would meet in the AFC Championship Game with a difference in games played and a win-loss record disparity of less than one game. A disparity in games between the Chiefs and Bills exists because of the cancellation of the regular season contest between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest early in the first quarter of the game.

Arrowhead Stadium is 794 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is 886 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Flights from Kansas City and Buffalo to Atlanta are both roughly two hours in length.

The AFC Championship game will kick off Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trista Gunter
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her accused abuser
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
3 killed in a head-on crash on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
German Shepherd was first member of Christian County Sheriff's Office K-9 team but had to be...
Area law enforcement turns out in force to bid farewell to Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office first K-9
Rain showers could mix with or change to snow showers Saturday evening and night, but little if...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some light rain and snow late Saturday

Latest News

O-Zone: Nixa 53, Norfork 51
Drury
O-Zone: Drury 72, William Jewell 60
Drury Lady Panthers
O-Zone: Drury 84, William Jewell 54
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, speaks to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback...
Pederson, Reid face off again as Jags visit KC for playoffs
New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
Report: Royals signing veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman