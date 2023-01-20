Family warns others after iPhone 4 catches fire, explodes while charging

An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while they were charging it. (Source: TMX/LEISGANG FAMILY)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News/TMX) – An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while they were charging it.

The Leisgang family, from Cincinnati, posted photos and video captured by security cameras of the phone to their Facebook accounts.

Brian and Jennifer Leisgang said their kids were charging an old iPhone 4 with an Apple charger when the device exploded and caught fire in their kitchen. They said everyone was asleep at the time.

An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while...
An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while they were charging it.(Leisgang Family)

Fortunately just the day before, the family had just cleaned the usual school books and papers that they normally kept on the kitchen countertops.

The Leisgangs said they woke to pieces of the phone and black soot covering the counter.

They said they wanted to share the images of the phone to warn others of the potential hazard that could come with charging older devices.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Trista Gunter
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her accused abuser
WANTED: 5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
WANTED: 5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
Rain becoming mixed with or changing to snow is possible by Saturday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Mixed with Snow this Weekend
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Latest News

According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
The Warrior's Journey helps vets and active duty personnel all around the world and they're...
Springfield-based organization that helps vets is cautiously optimistic about VA’s plan to provide free free mental health care to vets in crisis
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden on classified docs discovery: ‘There’s no there there’
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, speaks to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback...
Pederson, Reid face off again as Jags visit KC for playoffs