Fulton County man dies following prison fight

A Fulton County man died recently of injuries he sustained in a prison fight.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died recently of injuries he sustained in a prison fight.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Timothy Hedrick died Saturday, Jan. 14, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock.

According to the news release, Hedrick was injured during a Dec. 28 fight at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility.

Hedrick was serving a 15-year sentence at the Pine Bluff prison on a September 2021 conviction of unlawful discharge of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm by certain persons, third-degree battery, and theft of property.

