Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in attempts to smuggle items into jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports an increasing number of inmates attempting to smuggle items into the jail.

Jailers say one inmate recently hid a gun on himself while in the jail’s booking area. Another inmate attempted to sneak in drugs by hiding them in a body cavity.

