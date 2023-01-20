Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in attempts to smuggle items into jail

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports an increasing number of inmates attempting to smuggle items into the jail.

Jailers say one inmate recently hid a gun on himself while in the jail’s booking area. Another inmate attempted to sneak in drugs by hiding them in a body cavity.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trista Gunter
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her accused abuser
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
3 killed in a head-on crash on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
German Shepherd was first member of Christian County Sheriff's Office K-9 team but had to be...
Area law enforcement turns out in force to bid farewell to Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office first K-9
Rain showers could mix with or change to snow showers Saturday evening and night, but little if...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some light rain and snow late Saturday

Latest News

Weekend Events 1/6/23
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
3 killed in a head-on crash on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
3 killed in a head-on crash on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
A Fulton County man died recently of injuries he sustained in a prison fight.
Fulton County man dies following prison fight