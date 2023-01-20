Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County.

The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits.

Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.

He said a nearby family recently purchased the home but still deals with criminal activity on the property.

“We frequented this address for all kinds of calls for service regarding theft, drugs, there have been so many different things that we’ve been here for,” Rose said.

He explained criminals frequenting this address would have to go somewhere else.

“We just want the people here to know that it’s no longer a hotspot for criminal activity. They will have to go somewhere else,” Rose warned.

He added the placing of the mobile surveillance is part of the police department’s 2023 monitoring plan.

