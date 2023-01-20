3 killed in a head-on crash on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a head-on crash on James River Freeway Friday morning has killed three people.

911 dispatch received a call about a pickup going westbound in the eastbound lanes of James River Freeway near National Avenue around 1:00. The truck hit a large SUV head-on near West Bypass shortly after the 911 call.

Three people in the SUV were killed, and four others are in the hospital with critical injuries. We are waiting to get word on the condition of the eighth person.

The driver of the pickup is in critical condition. Police believe the man in his 50s may have been intoxicated.

The eastbound lanes near West Bypass are closed. Watch for updates as we follow this story throughout the day.

