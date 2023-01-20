3 killed in a head-on crash on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

Police believe the driver who caused the crash was intoxicated
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a head-on crash on James River Freeway Friday morning has killed three people.

911 dispatch received a call about a pickup going westbound in the eastbound lanes of James River Freeway near National Avenue around 1:00. The truck hit a large SUV head-on near West Bypass shortly after the 911 call.

Three people in the SUV were killed, and four others are in the hospital with critical injuries. We are waiting to get word on the condition of the eighth person.

The driver of the pickup is in critical condition. Police believe the man in his 50s may have been intoxicated.

The eastbound lanes near West Bypass are closed. Watch for updates as we follow this story throughout the day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trista Gunter
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her accused abuser
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
German Shepherd was first member of Christian County Sheriff's Office K-9 team but had to be...
Area law enforcement turns out in force to bid farewell to Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office first K-9
Rain becoming mixed with or changing to snow is possible by Saturday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Mixed with Snow this Weekend
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000

Latest News

Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in smokes and scratchers from Springfield gas station
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in...
Missouri governor asks for temporary raise in teacher pay for second-straight year
Missouri governor looks to temporary raise Missouri teacher pay for second straight year