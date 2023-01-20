Proposed bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law.

According to KAIT, if approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to be prosecuted for their child’s death.

The measure would include protections to prevent a woman from being pressured to get an abortion, including advertisements and coercion.

The bill was referred to the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Jan. 19.

To read the full bill, click here.

