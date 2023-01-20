Proposed bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law.

According to KAIT, if approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to be prosecuted for their child’s death.

The measure would include protections to prevent a woman from being pressured to get an abortion, including advertisements and coercion.

The bill was referred to the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Jan. 19.

