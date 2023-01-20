Proposed bill would give local governments power to regulate abortion

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas senators soon could consider a bill that would move the abortion issue to local levels. Senator Chase Blasi, of Wichita, introduced a bill that would repeal a state law which states that political subdivisions cannot regulate or restrict abortion. This would localize regulation.

Blasi, in his first year serving in the state legislature, introduced the bill Thursday in the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee. Last summer, Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have given the state legislature authority to regulate abortion access.

The vote, overwhelmingly turning down the “Value Them Both Amendment” garnered national attention. The rejection of the proposed amendment means the right to an abortion remains guaranteed in the Kansas Constitution.

Kansas legislators haven’t yet gathered to further discuss the proposed legislation that would take the issue to more localized control.

Nationally, the 50th March for Life, an event publicly opposing abortion, is underway in Washington, D.C. It’s the first March for Life since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

