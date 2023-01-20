Regal Cinemas is shuttering 39 more locations

FILE: Regal Cinemas is closing about 39 theaters after its parent company Cineworld filed for...
FILE: Regal Cinemas is closing about 39 theaters after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.(Cropped Eden, Janine and Jim / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite movie theater could be shutting down.

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest U.S. theater chain behind AMC, has announced it’s closing 39 theaters across the U.S.

Its parent company, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago.

Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year.

Cineworld said in a filing this week that closing the additional theaters will save the company $2 million a year.

The filing said the closures will begin Feb. 15.

About 500 Regal cinemas will remain open.

A list of the theaters closing can be found on CNN’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
3 killed in a head-on crash on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
Trista Gunter
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her accused abuser
German Shepherd was first member of Christian County Sheriff's Office K-9 team but had to be...
Area law enforcement turns out in force to bid farewell to Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office first K-9
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Rain showers could mix with or change to snow showers Saturday evening and night, but little if...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some light rain and snow late Saturday

Latest News

Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.
2 found dead following plane crash in New York
Rain showers could mix with or change to snow showers Saturday evening and night, but little if...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some light rain and snow late Saturday
Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver...
Police officers, paramedics head to court in Elijah McClain’s death