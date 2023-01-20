Shooting after funeral ceremony leaves critically injures one, 2 others wounded

The Kansas City Missouri Police stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a dispute...
The Kansas City Missouri Police stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a dispute took place at the Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries Friday morning.

The Kansas City Missouri Police stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a dispute took place at the Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found three people had been wounded: a woman inside the funeral home, a man outside the funeral home and a man inside a nearby laundromat.

All were taken to the hospital, and one of the victims was said to have suffered critical injuries. A fourth person suffered a minor injury but did not require transportation to a hospital.

Police said there have been no arrests in the cast and any suspect involved is at large.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update the story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Police identify 3 victims in a deadly wrong-way crash in Springfield, Mo. on Friday morning
Trista Gunter
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her accused abuser
German Shepherd was first member of Christian County Sheriff's Office K-9 team but had to be...
Area law enforcement turns out in force to bid farewell to Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office first K-9
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Rain showers could mix with or change to snow showers Saturday evening and night, but little if...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some light rain and snow late Saturday

Latest News

Proposed bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Police identify 3 victims in a deadly wrong-way crash in Springfield, Mo. on Friday morning
Tracking snow chances this week
Proposed bill would give local governments power to regulate abortion