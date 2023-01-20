Two children, one adult die in central Topeka fire

Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20(Eric Ives)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early morning fire claimed the lives of two children and one adult in central Topeka Friday morning.

The Topeka Fire Dept. said crews responded to 916 SW Warren Ave. around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home. The fire also, unfortunately, spread to a house south of the home where the fire originated.

A total of four people were inside the home when the fire broke out.

Crews pulled an adult and child from the structure and immediately started life-saving measures. Both were rushed to the hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.

Officials say another adult and child were found unresponsive inside the home and later pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the victims has been released.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

