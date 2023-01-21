Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday.

Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20.

Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.

The crash ejected Barboza and another passenger. Barboza later died at a Springfield hospital. The other passenger suffered serious injuries. The driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.