Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County

(Source: MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday.

Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20.

Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.

The crash ejected Barboza and another passenger. Barboza later died at a Springfield hospital. The other passenger suffered serious injuries. The driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

