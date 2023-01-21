FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold & cloudy to wrap up the weekend

Good Saturday evening to you all! While it was good to start today out on a dry note, cloud cover picked up through the day. After many saw highs push into the lower to middle 40s, our storm system passing just to our south started to bring in rain chances late this afternoon. Moving forward, skies will stay cloudy across the Ozarks as off and on scattered rain and snow showers will continue to pass through.

Scattered rain and snow showers will continue as our storm system stays close by tonight. (KY3)

For Sunday, the last batch of sufficient moisture with this system will come through and keep scattered rain and snow showers around to start the morning out. By late morning and certainly by the afternoon, we’ll hold on to cloudy skies for the rest of the day with some sprinkles or flurries possible in spots.

Scattered rain and snow showers will be around to start Sunday morning out. (KY3)

With clouds hanging tough, we’ll only see temperatures drop back near or just above freezing to start Sunday morning out.

While most will stay above freezing, it will be cold across the Ozarks to start Sunday out. (KY3)

Given how any snow won’t come down at a heavy clip tonight or Sunday morning with temperatures not really dropping to or below freezing, any grassy and elevated surfaces could see maybe a dusting to half an inch of accumulation at worst.

With any snow chances staying on the light side, any grassy and elevated surface accumulations will stay light as well. (KY3)

With clouds hanging tough, highs will only climb into the middle to upper 30s for most areas for Sunday. A few of our far eastern areas and some in northern Arkansas could see highs close to 40° before the day is through.

Even with a few sprinkles or flurries possible, the cloud cover will keep a lot of us in the 30s through Sunday. (KY3)

After this weekend, Monday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the middle 40s. Right after that, it will get active again with a stronger storm system on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday looks nice and cool before better rain and snow chances come our way. (KY3)

The storm system that just made it onshore in the Pacific Northwest will force a surface low to gather moisture near the Gulf of Mexico as we work through the day on Tuesday. Moisture coming from that system will bring in the clouds for Tuesday with rain and snow chances likely to begin around lunchtime and into Tuesday afternoon.

After our next storm system gathers moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, we'll see that bring rain and snow chances into the Ozarks by Tuesday afternoon. (KY3)

With a consensus leading toward the surface low working up the Mississippi River and passing near the Missouri Bootheel, plenty of colder air with moisture on the backside of the low will lead to periods of accumulating snow Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. After that, the snow should wind down as we work through Wednesday afternoon.

Snow chances look like Wednesday morning as our storm system continues its journey across the country. (KY3)

While the track of the system is starting to look better defined, there still are some questions as to how fast the rain/snow mix Tuesday afternoon will switch over to all snow and where the heaviest of the expected snow will set up. Despite those uncertainties that will get ironed out over the next few days, accumulating snow chances that will lead to possible travel impacts has prompted us to issue that First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. As long as you keep checking back with us for updates to the forecast, you’ll know what to expect.

With our next storm system bringing the potential for accumulating snow that could lead to travel impacts, we have Wednesday marked as a First Alert Weather Day. (KY3)

In addition to the colder air mass on the backside of this coming system, any decent accumulations of snow could certainly make things colder. After projected highs in the middle 30s on Wednesday, snow on the ground could force lows into the upper teens Thursday morning and highs only in the upper 20s for Thursday afternoon.

With snow expected on the ground, it will be quite cold Wednesday and Thursday before we warm up again by next weekend. (KY3)

By Friday, another quick wave could bring some scattered snow showers for parts of the Ozarks. Otherwise, we’ll certainly aim for highs near 40° on Friday and highs back in the upper 40s on Saturday under partly sunny skies. Lows by Friday and Saturday morning should be a bit better, as well, with numbers back in the middle to upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.