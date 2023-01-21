FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain & snow chances to watch this weekend

Good Friday evening to you all! Our weekend got off to a nice start today with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging between the middle 40s and almost 50° across much of the Ozarks. Now, our focus is on our next storm system coming out of the southern Rockies.

Our storm system for the rest of the weekend is ready to come out of the southern Rockies. (KY3)

Before it works in, we’ll stay mostly clear for tonight & to start Saturday morning out. Nonetheless, it will be a cold start to the day with lows mainly in the middle to upper 20s.

Under quiet skies, we'll start Saturday morning out on a cold note. (KY3)

Looking at highs for your Saturday, they should be back near normal with temperatures between the lower to middle 40s across the Ozarks.

Even with clouds building, we'll push highs back near normal in the middle 40s for much of the area. (KY3)

We’ll see that bump in temperatures for the day ahead as we’ll start the day out with mostly clear skies. However, the cloud cover will build in starting late Saturday morning and into early Saturday afternoon. That’s also when some scattered showers will build in from the west.

More moisture by Saturday afternoon will result in increasing rain chances. (KY3)

As temperatures aloft start to take the plunge below freezing by late Saturday afternoon and early Saturday evening, we’ll see our rain chances start to switch to either a rain/snow mix or snow in parts of the Ozarks. That trend will continue until we have mainly snow chances in the forecast by the time we get into the early morning hours on Sunday.

By Saturday evening, colder air aloft will start the transition to a rain/snow mix. (KY3)

With cold air aloft and at the surface, we should have mainly snow chances continuing across the Ozarks for late Saturday night and Sunday morning. (KY3)

We’ll see our chances for snow showers come to an end once we get past scattered snow showers Sunday morning. Even though we’ll dry out by Sunday afternoon, we’ll be stuck under cloudy skies for the rest of our Sunday.

Before the system moves on, we'll have scattered snow showers to start Sunday morning out. (KY3)

Even though we’ll have our snow chances starting late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, temperatures at the surface will stay at or above freezing as the snow comes through. That means the most that the Ozarks will see on grassy & elevated surfaces could be up to either half an inch or an inch. If we get some moderate pockets of snow or some snow to get started early, that could push those accumulations at or just over an inch. Still, minor amounts are to be expected with this system. Any impacts to area roads should be minor with mainly wet roads or a few slushy spots.

Given how snow will fall with temperatures above freezing, only minor grassy & elevated snow accumulations are expected. (KY3)

While we’ll trend drier for Sunday, the cloud cover means lows Sunday morning will start near freezing and only climb back into the middle to upper 30s across the Ozarks. While Monday will be a nice day with highs in the middle 40s, our next storm system will head in by Tuesday.

After the weekend system, we'll be dry for Monday before the next one comes our way. (KY3)

By next Tuesday and Wednesday, a storm system will come out of the western United States and pass near the Gulf of Mexico to pick up some gulf moisture. Indications show this riding up into Arkansas and over the Missouri Bootheel as we work through Tuesday and into Wednesday. For snow lovers, that track would reward you with the chance for accumulating (even heavy) snowfall by that timeframe.

The chance for snow could still be on top of the Ozarks Wednesday morning. (KY3)

However, there’s still some question as to how the system will exactly track. Guidance has about a 300 mile difference between the position of the surface low by Monday evening before it heads our way. That could be the difference between quite a bit of snow to potentially a drop or increase in expected snow in our forecast. As long as the potential for accumulating and heavy snow is on the table, keep checking back with us for the latest forecast. Once we have a better handle on the track, we’ll hone in on how much we could see by Tuesday and Wednesday. That will also allow us to determine if we need to issue First Alert Days for Tuesday and/or Wednesday.

While the potential is there for accumulating or heavy snow by Tuesday & Wednesday, we're still watching the forecast for changes very closely. (KY3)

No matter how the snow chances play out by Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll go from highs near 40° on Tuesday to 30s for the rest of the week. If there’s snow on the ground, we could have lows in the upper teens by Thursday morning.

