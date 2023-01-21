Man injured after being hit by a truck in Springfield
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand.
Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand going when the truck hit him after driving through a green light at the intersection.
Police believe the man has non-life-threatening injuries.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.