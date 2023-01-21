Man injured after being hit by a truck in Springfield

Pedestrian hit by truck in Springfield
Pedestrian hit by truck in Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand.

Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand going when the truck hit him after driving through a green light at the intersection.

Police believe the man has non-life-threatening injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Police identify 3 victims in a deadly wrong-way crash in Springfield, Mo. on Friday morning
Trista Gunter
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her accused abuser
German Shepherd was first member of Christian County Sheriff's Office K-9 team but had to be...
Area law enforcement turns out in force to bid farewell to Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office first K-9
Rain showers could mix with or change to snow showers Saturday evening and night, but little if...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some light rain and snow late Saturday
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
The project won't be finished until November 2024 and some owners say that's a long time to see...
New Highway 60/125 interchange between Springfield-Rogersville has some businesses worried about the effects of construction
Nixa tower
Developer files lawsuit against the city of Nixa for violating contract for two subdivisions
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
One captured, search continues for 4 remaining jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered