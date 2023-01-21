Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians." (Royal Belgian Institue of Naural Sciences / University of Jaén)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Archeologists have unearthed crocodile mummies from a tomb in Egypt.

They made the discovery during an excavation in 2019, near the city of Aswan.

The tomb contained five skeletons and five skulls of large crocodiles, dating back to before 304 B.C.

The crocodiles are thought to be from two different species.

Archeologists believe the remains were buried as part of a ritual honoring an ancient Egyptian god linked to crocodiles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Police identify 3 victims in a deadly wrong-way crash in Springfield, Mo. on Friday morning
Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
German Shepherd was first member of Christian County Sheriff's Office K-9 team but had to be...
Area law enforcement turns out in force to bid farewell to Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office first K-9
Nixa tower
Developer files lawsuit against the city of Nixa for violating contract for two subdivisions

Latest News

Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
One captured, search continues for 4 remaining jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
WANTED: 5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
Sheriff: All five inmates in custody after St. Francois County jail escape