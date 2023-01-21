No. 25 Arkansas snaps 4-game skid, beats Ole Miss

Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) shoots over Mississippi forward Robert Allen (21) during the...
Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) shoots over Mississippi forward Robert Allen (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Anthony Black scored 17 points, reserve Joseph Pinion had 13, and No. 25 Arkansas snapped a four-game losing streak by topping Mississippi 69-57 on Saturday.

Only nine teams in Division I had made fewer 3-pointers than Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) this season, but the Razorbacks tied a season-high by making eight from beyond the arc. They led by as many as 21.

Pinion and Devo Davis each made three 3s. Davis had 16 points, and Jordan Walsh finished with 13.

Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6) committed 17 turnovers. The Rebels had six giveaways in the first six minutes of the second half, helping Arkansas extend its three-point halftime lead to 11 at the first media timeout after the break.

Two of the SEC’s leading scorers were non-factors. Ricky Council, who entered second in the SEC at 18 points per game, had just two. Ole Miss’ Matthew Murrell, who was averaging 15.6 points, finished with three.

Jayveous McKinnis and Daeshun Ruffin each had 10 points for Ole Miss.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas stopped its slide, but it has a lot of work to do in the conference. It entered Saturday’s game tied for last in the SEC with the Rebels, LSU and Mississippi State.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Hosts Missouri on Tuesday.

Arkansas: Hosts LSU on Tuesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

