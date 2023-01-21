One Dead, Another Injured in Overnight Shooting

Osage Beach, Mo. (KY3) - A man has died and another person is in the hospital after a shooting.

The Osage Beach police department says they were called out around 8:25 Friday night for a a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. Police then found another person with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police are still working on investigating this incident.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.