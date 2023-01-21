Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive in Osage Beach after receiving a call regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found one victim in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. The man later died at an area hospital from his injuries.

Police say they later found another man with gunshot wounds. That victim survived after treatment at a hospital.

Police have not released the names of the victims or a likely shooter. Osage Beach Police and multiple other agencies are investigating this case.

