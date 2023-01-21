Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a Kroger grocery store. (Source: WMC)
By Stephanie Douglas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say they are investigating an attack on a woman at a grocery store.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a woman was walking with security to her car at a Kroger grocery store, located about 20 minutes outside of downtown, when she was attacked Thursday night.

WMC reports the suspect demanded the woman’s purse. She tried to get away but fell.

Police said the thief pushed the security guard and kicked the woman in the head multiple times before running away from the scene.

A few grocery shoppers said they have safety concerns after the incident.

“This kind of has me constantly watching over my shoulder, making sure that I’m OK,” Joyce Murry, a Kroger shopper, said.

Another shopper, who did not want to be identified, said she no longer felt comfortable shopping by herself.

Kroger shared a statement following Thursday’s incident:

“At Kroger, safety is our top priority for customers and associates. The purpose of our third party, uniformed security officers is to serve as a deterrent to criminal activity and help make the store a safe environment for customers and associates.”

Authorities did not immediately share the condition of the victim or the security guard.

Memphis police urged anyone with further information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

