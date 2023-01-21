Pulaski County, Mo., communities rally around restaurant owner impacted by two deadly crashes

Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two Pulaski County communities rally around a restaurant owner after two tragedies involving her family.

Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman is asking for prayers for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel, a restaurant owner in St. Robert. Police say her mother, Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert, died in a crash on Wednesday. Rosensteel’s father and daughter suffered serious injuries.

Police say a wrong-way driver hit her family traveling from Texas on Friday morning in Springfield. The victims included Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Texas, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, Texas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, Texas. Three others inside the family’s SUV suffered injuries in the crash.

A Waynesville business is holding a fundraiser for the family. See the Facebook post below.

