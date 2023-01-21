Southern Illinois gets victory against Missouri State

Missouri State University Bears/Ozarks Sports Zone
Missouri State University Bears/Ozarks Sports Zone(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lance Jones’ 11 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Missouri State 61-57 on Saturday.

Jones shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Salukis (16-5, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Jawaun Newton added 10 points while finishing 4 of 6 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Marcus Domask and Xavier Johnson also had 10 points.

Jonathan Mogbo led the Bears (10-10, 6-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bryan Trimble Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds for Missouri State.

Southern Illinois went into the half leading Missouri State 30-25. Newton scored eight points in the half. Southern Illinois used an 8-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 53-42 with 5:56 left in the half before finishing off the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Southern Illinois hosts Murray State while Missouri State hosts UIC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

