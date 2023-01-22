Arkansas will not enforce new AFT rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.

The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.

“The ATF is concerned that people are using these against their shoulder as a short-barreled rifle instead of a handgun,” said Nathan House, the Arkansas Armory’s General Manager.

