FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of midweek system

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a midweek storm for the Ozarks.

The watch begins Tuesday evening. It lasts through Wednesday morning. It includes counties in both Arkansas and Missouri.

MISSOURI:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

ARKANSAS:

  • Baxter, Ark
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone County, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for heavy snow beginning Tuesday evening. Accumulations could total up to six inches in spots. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Stay ahead of the snow with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download on Apple:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download on Droid:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Witness dealing with survivor’s guilt after a wrong-way crash killed 3 in Springfield
Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified
Clouds remain in place
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gloomy Sunday with cold temperatures
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the...
Mahomes returns following reported high-ankle sprain injury.

Latest News

Springfield police at gun show
Two juveniles attempt to steal guns from a Springfield gun show
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,300+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 350+ daily new cases
Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
Kimsha Rosensteel. Courtesy: City of Waynesville.
Three killed in wrong-way driver crash were heading to St. Robert, Mo. for a funeral of a family member