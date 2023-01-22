FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of midweek system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a midweek storm for the Ozarks.

The watch begins Tuesday evening. It lasts through Wednesday morning. It includes counties in both Arkansas and Missouri.

MISSOURI:

Barry, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

ARKANSAS:

Baxter, Ark

Benton, Ark.

Boone County, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for heavy snow beginning Tuesday evening. Accumulations could total up to six inches in spots. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

