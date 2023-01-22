Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88

Roger Dierberg (left) and Bob Dierberg (right) in 1978.
Roger Dierberg (left) and Bob Dierberg (right) in 1978.(Dierburgs Markets)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88.

Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.

“We always checked in with each other on important business decisions. That’s why we had such a successful business relationship,” said Bob Dierberg, Chairman of Dierbergs Markets. “It was a mutual relationship of respect for each other’s opinions.”

Roger Dierberg
Roger Dierberg(Dierbergs Markets)

Dierberg was a founding executive committee member of the first National Grocers Association. He was named Grocer of the Year by the Missouri Grocers Association in 1995.

Dierberg had a passion for service and addressing food insecurity. This passion led to the launch and long-standing partnership between Operation Food Search and Dierbergs. Dierberg also led efforts for Food Industry Crusade Against Hunger until he retired in 2004.

A service will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Chesterfield, Missouri. The family asked that people make donations to The Lutheran High School Association, Lutheran Family and Children’s Services or to a charity of their choice instead of sending flowers.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Witness dealing with survivor’s guilt after a wrong-way crash killed 3 in Springfield
Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified
Our next storm system with rain and snow chances on the way has us declaring Tuesday &...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gloomy Sunday with cold temperatures
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the...
Mahomes returns following reported high-ankle sprain injury.

Latest News

Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a skinned animal was located on the side of the...
Cape Girardeau Police found skinned animal left near Route K
Our next storm system with rain and snow chances on the way has us declaring Tuesday &...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gloomy Sunday with cold temperatures
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter storm system coming Tuesday & Wednesday
Police with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety are currently investigating a double...
Sikeston police investigate overnight double homicide
Home of fire captain damaged
Home of Reavisville, Mo. volunteer fire captain destroyed by fire; district asking for donations