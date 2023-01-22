Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88.

Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.

“We always checked in with each other on important business decisions. That’s why we had such a successful business relationship,” said Bob Dierberg, Chairman of Dierbergs Markets. “It was a mutual relationship of respect for each other’s opinions.”

Roger Dierberg (Dierbergs Markets)

Dierberg was a founding executive committee member of the first National Grocers Association. He was named Grocer of the Year by the Missouri Grocers Association in 1995.

Dierberg had a passion for service and addressing food insecurity. This passion led to the launch and long-standing partnership between Operation Food Search and Dierbergs. Dierberg also led efforts for Food Industry Crusade Against Hunger until he retired in 2004.

A service will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Chesterfield, Missouri. The family asked that people make donations to The Lutheran High School Association, Lutheran Family and Children’s Services or to a charity of their choice instead of sending flowers.

