Home of Reavisville, Mo. volunteer fire captain destroyed by fire; district asking for donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed the home of a volunteer fire captain and his family over the weekend.

According to the North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District, the home of Volunteer Captain Dylan Foster and his family. Dylan and his wife have two boys ages 13 and 8, and a girl, age five.

Fire Captain Bob McCullough says the fire happened around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. He says Dylan and his wife and three children were not home at the time and all pets were outside except for one reptile, which was rescued by firefighters with minor injuries.

Captain McCullogh says the entire contents of the home were damaged by smoke and heat.

The fire district is asking for household donations of washcloths, towels, personal hygiene items, clothes (including coats and cold weather gear), shoes, dishes, beds, bedding, and anything in between.

If you would like to donate, you can go to the North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District Facebook or call Captain Bob McCullough at (417) 229-1512.

