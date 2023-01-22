Home of Reavisville, Mo. volunteer fire captain destroyed by fire; district asking for donations

Home of fire captain damaged
Home of fire captain damaged(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed the home of a volunteer fire captain and his family over the weekend.

According to the North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District, the home of Volunteer Captain Dylan Foster and his family. Dylan and his wife have two boys ages 13 and 8, and a girl, age five.

Fire Captain Bob McCullough says the fire happened around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. He says Dylan and his wife and three children were not home at the time and all pets were outside except for one reptile, which was rescued by firefighters with minor injuries.

Caption

Captain McCullogh says the entire contents of the home were damaged by smoke and heat.

The fire district is asking for household donations of washcloths, towels, personal hygiene items, clothes (including coats and cold weather gear), shoes, dishes, beds, bedding, and anything in between.

If you would like to donate, you can go to the North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District Facebook or call Captain Bob McCullough at (417) 229-1512.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Witness dealing with survivor’s guilt after a wrong-way crash killed 3 in Springfield
Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified
Clouds remain in place
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gloomy Sunday with cold temperatures
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the...
Mahomes returns following reported high-ankle sprain injury.

Latest News

Fire destroys home of fire captain
Home of Reavisville, Mo. volunteer fire captain destroyed by fire
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of...
Bengals return to Kansas City for the AFC championship after 27-10 rout of Bills
Springfield police at gun show
Two juveniles attempt to steal guns from a Springfield gun show
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,300+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 350+ daily new cases