Polk County firefighters hold a fundraiser for injured colleague

Fire truck crash
Fire truck crash(KY3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters and first responders from the Ozarks traveled to the Polk County fairgrounds to support injured volunteer firefighter Ed Lamke.

Lamke was driving a firetruck in December when he slid off the road. He broke his back in the crash. He says he’s lucky to be alive.

The event raised money to help with medical bills. It helped him get some of the money he lost not working. The event featured a pasta dinner, a live band, and an auction. Lamke says it was overwhelming being the center of attention, but he appreciates everyone who attended.

“It takes a special person to do what we do,” said Lamke. “It’s self-rewarding. We don’t do it for the attention or the notoriety of it. We do it because we like what we do. Helping people.”

He said he’s getting back to work as soon as possible.

