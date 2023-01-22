Two juveniles attempt to steal guns from a Springfield gun show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after attempting to steal guns from a gun show Saturday.

According to Springfield police, the juveniles tried to steal two guns but were detained by event staff and then taken into custody by juvenile authorities.

SPD says the two guns were recovered.

The gun show started Saturday and lasted through Sunday.

