Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning at a gas station.

According to Springfield police, the shooting happened at a Rapid Roberts on Kansas Expressway around 12:30 a.m.

The person shot is in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD is still investigating the incident.

