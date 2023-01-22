Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station

Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning at a gas station.

According to Springfield police, the shooting happened at a Rapid Roberts on Kansas Expressway around 12:30 a.m.

The person shot is in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD is still investigating the incident.

