WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in the new exhibit "Elvis Through His Daughter's Eyes," at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2012. She was born on Feb. 1, 1968. Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a hospitalization, according to her mother, Priscilla Presley. She was 54. (AP Photo/Lance Murphey, File)(Lance Murphey | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest Sunday morning at Graceland.

Presley died earlier this month at the age of 54.

She will be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at just 27. Elvis and other family members are also buried there.

You can watch the service in full on YouTube below:

Lisa Marie was the sole owner of the Graceland mansion, which includes the original 13-acre grounds and thousands of Elvis’s personal effects such as clothes, furniture, cars, and awards. A spokesperson for Graceland says that “the mansion is in a trust that will go to the benefit of her children.”

Those children are Lisa Marie’s three daughters Riley, Harper, and Finley.

