Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave

Buffalo Police Department/Buffalo, Mo.
Buffalo Police Department/Buffalo, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation.

The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation.

City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve any other officers. City leaders say there is not an interim chief named.

