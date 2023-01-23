Cape Girardeau Police found skinned animal left near Route K

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a skinned animal was located on the side of the road.

Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal on the side of Route K. While currently unclear, Patrolman Bobby Newton says it is believed to have been a coyote or a dog.

The animal’s body was dropped off at SEMO Pets, who are currently doing a necropsy to determine its species.

This investigation is ongoing, and there is currently no suspect nor knowledge of potential ownership in relation to the discovered animal.

