Chip Caray to be new Cardinals play-by-play broadcaster

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Chip Caray will join the Cardinals TV broadcast team, The Athletic reported Monday.

Caray, a St. Louis native, is a current broadcaster for the Atlanta Braves. He is the grandson of former Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray.

Chip Caray is leaving the #Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, sources have told The Athletic. Caray, son of the late Braves broadcaster Skip Caray, was raised in St. Louis and is the grandson of legendary former Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) January 23, 2023

Athletic reporter David O’Brien said on social media that Chip Caray has been a Braves broadcaster since 2005.

Dan McLaughlin was the Cardinals play-by-play TV announcer for 24 years before he and the team parted ways in December after his third DWI arrest.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.