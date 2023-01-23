FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Enjoy the nice Monday lined up for us

Good Sunday evening, everyone. Today was just a struggle to see temperatures warm up under areas of drizzle and flurries for a good portion of the day. The numbers started and ended in the middle 30s across the Ozarks. Thankfully, we’ll have a nice Monday to enjoy with high pressure briefly taking control. I say briefly because our next storm system, although not impressive right now, is building out in the western United States.

While high pressure keeps us nice for Monday, our next storm system is brewing to the west. (KY3)

With high pressure building in, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies take hold tonight. After the morning drive, we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies take hold for the rest of the day.

Thankfully, more sunshine is in the forecast to give us a nice Monday to enjoy. (KY3)

While some clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s for Monday morning, more sunshine will let highs climb back near normal. Many in the Missouri Ozarks will top out near 44° while some upper 40s will be possible near the Missouri/Arkansas state line and into northern Arkansas.

With partly to mostly sunny skies, highs will nudge back near normal for Monday. (KY3)

After a quiet Monday, our attention will turn to the winter storm watches that will go into effect on Tuesday and last until 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Ahead of our next storm system, winter storm watches are lining up for a good portion of the Ozarks. (KY3)

Those winter storm watches are starting to line up ahead of that next storm system that has prompted us to declare Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days across the Ozarks.

Our next storm system with rain and snow chances on the way has us declaring Tuesday & Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. (KY3)

While Tuesday starts dry, cloud cover will return as our surface low tracks close to the Gulf of Mexico. That will continue to gather moisture and send it our way in the form of rain and snow chances beginning Tuesday afternoon.

After a cloudy start, our rain and snow chances will build in from the south during the afternoon. (KY3)

While already cold enough aloft, the surface temperatures will certainly turn cold enough at the surface to switch the precipitation to all snow by Tuesday night. Also, note how the system still wants to track up the Mississippi River toward the Missouri Bootheel. That still keeps us in a favorable position to see quite a bit of snow.

Colder air will switch our precipitation over to snow Tuesday evening and into Tuesday night. (KY3)

By Wednesday morning, we’ll start to see the back edge of the snow chances work into the Ozarks. While I expect the day to begin with mainly periods of light to moderate snow, this should wind down by the time we get into Wednesday afternoon.

Before the system departs, it will give us snow to start our Wednesday out. (KY3)

Given how temperatures are expected to play out, this should be a wet and heavy snow that could certainly accumulate quite a bit across the Ozarks. The track of the system also wants to put a potentially heavy band of snow across the southeastern parts of the Ozarks. You can see on the map below how the expected snow amounts will pick up as you work from northwest to southeast across the area. This is still subject to change, though. Any changes in the track, temperatures or strength of the system could either force these numbers up or down over the next few days. The bottom line is to expect accumulating snow starting Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday. We’ll continue to watch the forecast for you.

Our first look at potential snow amounts does show accumulating snow likely for many across the Ozarks. These amounts could still go up or down over the next few days. (KY3)

Behind the system, the expected snowfall should have an impact on temperatures. After highs only in the middle 30s on Wednesday, we could see lows drop back into the upper teens for Thursday morning. Then, mostly cloudy skies will only allow temperatures to top out in the upper 20s for Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, we will trend warmer again by the time we get into next weekend.

Expected snow on the ground will keep us quite cold for Wednesday and Thursday before we warm back up by the weekend. (KY3)

While next weekend looks dry to start, there’s a chance for a quick system to give us another shot for rain and snow by next Sunday. Following that, signs show another potential system to watch by the 31st or February 1st. We’ll keep an eye on everything over the course of the week ahead.

