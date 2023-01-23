MoDOT prepares for wintry weather Wednesday

A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.
A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A winter storm is expected to bring snow to much of Missouri beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, affecting Wednesday morning’s commute.

Snowfall amounts of up to four inches have been forecasted for the north and central part of the state, with five to nine inches possible south of Interstate 44.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all drivers to be aware of changing road conditions both where they are and where they plan to be.

“Crews will be out Tuesday night as the temperatures drop and conditions change from rain to snow,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT’s chief safety and operations officer. “We are expecting very heavy, wet snow, which is great for making snowmen but can make roads very difficult to drive on. If you must be out, adjust your speed to the road conditions.”

If you need to travel, make sure you have a full tank of gas, blankets, gloves, and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency. Make sure your cellphone is fully charged, but never use it while driving. If you should slide off the road, or are involved in a crash, stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt buckled until help arrives.

If you encounter a snowplow or salt truck on the road, always give them room to work. Do not tailgate or try to pass. Snowplow operators are reacting to the road ahead of them with a very limited field of vision. You may see them, but they may not see you.

Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of midweek system
Shooting at Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway in Springfield
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Heavy snow is expected over the Ozarks, with widespread travel impacts expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowstorm begins Tuesday evening

Latest News

Queen of Clean: Cleaning your blow dryer
Here’s how to keep your blow dryer clean.
Queen of Clean: Cleaning your blow dryer
Tracking a winter storm for the Ozarks
Northwest Arkansas man who propped feet on Pelosi desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case