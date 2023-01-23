Nixa High School teacher faces several sex crime accusations involving a student

Lena Stewart/Christian County Jail
Lena Stewart/Christian County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A Nixa High School teacher faces several sex crime charges.

Prosecutors charged Lena Stewart, 26, with three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, three counts of sexual contact with a student, and one count of sexual misconduct.

Prosecutors say the incidents date back to October 2022. The Nixa School District placed Stewart on administrative leave in December.

The school district released this statement to KY3 regarding the charges.

“We learned today that charges have been filed against Lena Stewart, a teacher at Nixa High School.

We take any allegation of inappropriate conduct extremely seriously, so when an allegation was made in December, the district followed policy and procedure and then placed Lena Stewart on administrative leave and will continue to follow board policy and procedure when addressing this situation.

The district will be working with the appropriate authorities as they conduct their investigation and will cooperate fully with anything they need.”

