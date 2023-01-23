Police investigating weekend shooting in Osage Beach; no arrests made

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police have not made any arrests on a Friday shooting in Osage Beach. Investigators are following up on leads given to them.

“We’ve gotten multiple stories, from the time that the call came out to even today, trying to cipher through all that information and figure out who’s involved in how they’re involved,” said Lt. Michael O’Day with Osage Beach Police Department.

Police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive in Osage Beach after receiving a call regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found Micha Aman, 20, of Columbia, Mo., in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital from his injuries.

Police say they found another man, Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach, injured from gunshot wounds. He survived after treatment at a hospital.

“That night, we had cars pull up and said one of their family members was involved in. We don’t know to what extent. So then neighbors down the road will come out later and give us more information. So we have to dig through that information and verify the facts,” said Lt. O’Day.

This is the first homicide since 2011 in Osage Beach.

“This is not normal activity. It’s a tourist area. People come here to boat, fish party, whatever it is. So for something like this to happen, it’s a shock to the community,” said Lt. O’Day.

If you have any information, call the Osage Beach Police Department and ask for an investigator at 573-302-2010.

