Queen of Clean: Cleaning your blow dryer

Here’s how to keep your blow dryer clean.
Here’s how to keep your blow dryer clean.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to keep your blow dryer clean.

How to:

  • 1. Always be sure the blow dryer is unplugged before cleaning.
  • 2. To keep blow dryers functioning well and from overheating, it’s important to clean the air filter area at the back of the blow dryer.
  • 3. Most blow dryers have a cover that goes over a screen or filter. This filters lint at the air intake. If this clogs up with hair, lint, and fuzz, the dryer can overheat and burn out. This is usually removable. Check the back end of your dryer. The cover will usually turn or pop off. If in doubt, refer to your instructions
  • 4. Remove this cover and brush the screen area with a soft brush. If it is removable, you can wash it, allow to dry, and then replace it. Finish by replacing the cover.
  • 5. If the cover is not removable, use the soft brush to reach in and brush out the lint and dust.
  • 6. If you have styling product residue on the dryer, use rubbing alcohol on a paper towel or cloth to clean it off.

Warnings & Cautions: Unplug the dryer prior to cleaning.

Linda Says: She suggests doing this every three months.

For more information, go here: Queen of Clean Website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of midweek system
Shooting at Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway in Springfield
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Heavy snow is expected over the Ozarks, with widespread travel impacts expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowstorm begins Tuesday evening

Latest News

Tracking a winter storm for the Ozarks
Northwest Arkansas man who propped feet on Pelosi desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case
Heavy snow is expected over the Ozarks, with widespread travel impacts expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowstorm begins Tuesday evening
A person clears snow off their car after a winter storm rolled through Western New York...
What to keep in your car safety kit