Springfield City Council voting on conducting study of Sunshine and National development

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council is scheduled to vote on the future of the controversial Sunshine and National development project.

Members will decide if construction and demolition will stop while a neighborhood study is done to determine the best use of the corner. City Councilman Craig Hosmer is spearheading a bill that, if passed, would postpone all construction and demolition at Sunshine and National for 210 days.

“It’s basically hold everything until we get our corridor plan, the plan for what the city should do for that corridor,” said Hosmer. “So that we know from Grant to Sunshine and Sunshine to Jefferson, we know what that that area should look like and what the long-term plan is going to be so everybody knows about it.”

The site has been a breeding ground for conflict since Be Kind and Merciful bought the property and knocked down a house that stood on the corner for nearly a hundred years. Councilman Hosmer says he wants to make sure people living in the area have their chance to speak to the council before a vote on the plan.

“Anybody can come in and speak for or against will give us in general information,” said Hosmer. “We always welcome that at council.”

He says he’s not against development, he’s against development without serious planning and forethought.

“You have to be smart in how you develop and where you put these things together because they are in conflict sometimes.”

The Springfield City Council will vote on the possible study on Monday, January 23.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of midweek system
Shooting at Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway in Springfield
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
Heavy snow is expected over the Ozarks, with widespread travel impacts expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowstorm begins Tuesday evening
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Latest News

Police have not made any arrests on a Friday shooting in Osage Beach, but they are still...
Police investigating weekend shooting in Osage Beach; no arrests made
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of Southwest Street at about 3 a.m. after...
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl no longer be available at Willard High School because of its...
Willard School District bans book ‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’; parents react
Lena Stewart/Christian County Jail
Nixa High School teacher faces several sex crime accusations involving a student