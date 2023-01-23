Springfield City Council voting on conducting study of Sunshine and National development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council is scheduled to vote on the future of the controversial Sunshine and National development project.

Members will decide if construction and demolition will stop while a neighborhood study is done to determine the best use of the corner. City Councilman Craig Hosmer is spearheading a bill that, if passed, would postpone all construction and demolition at Sunshine and National for 210 days.

“It’s basically hold everything until we get our corridor plan, the plan for what the city should do for that corridor,” said Hosmer. “So that we know from Grant to Sunshine and Sunshine to Jefferson, we know what that that area should look like and what the long-term plan is going to be so everybody knows about it.”

The site has been a breeding ground for conflict since Be Kind and Merciful bought the property and knocked down a house that stood on the corner for nearly a hundred years. Councilman Hosmer says he wants to make sure people living in the area have their chance to speak to the council before a vote on the plan.

“Anybody can come in and speak for or against will give us in general information,” said Hosmer. “We always welcome that at council.”

He says he’s not against development, he’s against development without serious planning and forethought.

“You have to be smart in how you develop and where you put these things together because they are in conflict sometimes.”

The Springfield City Council will vote on the possible study on Monday, January 23.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.